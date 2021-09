News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Everyone knows about Lionel Messi. He is the legend of modern football, an ode to the young player that was adopted by Barcelona omitting a football love story that we all envy. There was never a time when anyone felt that Lionel Messi would leave Barcelona, his home club, his security, well…until a pay cut was on the cards. The love between Barca and Messi was still there, but the money was not. With the team struggling to pay their debtors, it was hard to pay the player the 71 Million Euros that the club always entertained. Bookmakers operating online were going crazy with the Messi saga. Will he stay or will he go, that was the question.

