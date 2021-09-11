Over-regulation of cryptocurrencies would be a “disaster,” says one industry expert
On an interview with Bloomberg this Friday, Campbell Harvey, professor of finance at Duke University (USA) and co-author of the book ‘DeFi and the future of finance’, said that today financial regulators face the difficult task of looking for the balance between the need to attract and encourage financial innovations and, at the same time, prevent them from fleeing to the ‘offshore’.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0