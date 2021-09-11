CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over-regulation of cryptocurrencies would be a “disaster,” says one industry expert

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn an interview with Bloomberg this Friday, Campbell Harvey, professor of finance at Duke University (USA) and co-author of the book ‘DeFi and the future of finance’, said that today financial regulators face the difficult task of looking for the balance between the need to attract and encourage financial innovations and, at the same time, prevent them from fleeing to the ‘offshore’.

cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Will Benefit From Proper Cryptocurrency Regulations, Says Michael Saylor

According to MicroStrategy’s CEO, regulations in the crypto industry are necessary and they would have a positive effect on bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s CEO opined that implementing the proper regulatory rules on the cryptocurrency industry would be highly beneficial to bitcoin. He once again praised the merits of the primary cryptocurrency, saying it is “the only investable asset” for institutions.
Investopedia

SEC Chief Reiterates Call for Cryptocurrency Regulation

When Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler took up his current position back in April, the crypto industry expected a change in the federal agency’s stance—which was hostile during his predecessor's tenure—toward cryptocurrencies and digital assets. He has disappointed them. Key Takeaways. SEC Chair Gary Gensler criticized the...
Bank Info Security

SEC Chair Pushes for Additional Cryptocurrency Regulations

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler testified before the Senate on Tuesday and again called for comprehensive cryptocurrency regulations, citing a need to reduce cybersecurity risks, other market risks, and criminal efforts to defraud investors, all while advancing the assets. Appearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Gensler defended...
Vox

Biden’s SEC is ready to regulate cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has an SEC problem — and it just got bigger. The Biden administration is taking a more hands-on approach to the highly volatile, little understood, and barely regulated cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrencies are decentralized digital currencies secured by blockchain technology. Bitcoin, ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies have become almost as accessible as government-issued currency in recent years, but the government offers few consumer protections for them.
cheddar.com

Understanding the SEC's Concerns Over Cryptocurrency Regulation

With the SEC planning to sue Coinbase over its interest-earning product, the conversation grows regarding cryptocurrency regulation. With Bitcoin being embraced by more countries, most recently becoming El Salvador's national currency, Cheddar News caught up with Thomas Hoenig, Forer CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City to discuss the state of and future of cryptocurrency regulation.
invezz.com

Regulators should have power over crypto asset promotions, says FCA chair

The UK’s regulators are now considering whether they should take over control of crypto promotions. Crypto promotions can be quite harmful, which is why they might need regulatory oversight, FCA said. Unfortunately, such oversight is not always possible, as is the case with Binance. The UK regulators have been among...
decrypt.co

British Financial Regulator Lays Out 3 Ways to Rein in Cryptocurrencies

Charles Randell, Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), delivered an address at the Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime where he outlined the challenges and risks involved in regulating cryptocurrencies. “These tokens have only been around for a few years, so we haven’t...
bitcoin.com

India Has New Plan to Regulate Cryptocurrencies: Report

India is reportedly working on a new way to regulate cryptocurrencies. “The government is planning to define cryptocurrencies in the new draft bill that also proposes to compartmentalise virtual currencies on the basis of their use cases,” according to a report. How India Will Regulate Cryptocurrencies. India is reportedly planning...
bitcoin.com

Law Project Establishes Period to Decide Cryptocurrency Regulations in Brazil

A law project introduced in June in the National Congress of Brazil has jumped into the spotlight recently because it establishes a fixed period for the executive to start regulating cryptocurrency transactions. If approved, the proposal will establish the payment of taxes for cryptocurrency-based transactions. The project is being reviewed by the Chamber of Deputies and will have to be analyzed conclusively by the Finance and Taxation Committee.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Most profitable stock market of 2021 revealed (and it’s not in the US or Europe)

Despite the highs recorded this year by European and US stock markets, the country with the most profitable stock market in 2021 is far from the West. In accordance with Bloomberg, the MSE Top 20 index, which represents the main players on the Mongolian stock exchange, the only one in the Asian country, this year registered a growth of almost 130 %, far exceeding any other index followed by the US media.
The Independent

Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictions

The volatility of bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies makes any kind of price prediction notoriously difficult.After an up-and-down few months for the market, analysts appear divided over which way it heads from here. Some believe we are in a cool-off period that will see the price slide to yearly lows, while others predict new all-time highs before the end of 2021.To get a perspective from both sides, we invited two experts to hear their views.Joining the discussion was Simon Trimborn, an assistant professor at the Department of Management Sciences at the City University of Hong Kong, who discussed his...
AFP

US industrial production returns to pre-pandemic level: Fed

Production by US factories, mines and utilities in August surpassed the level seen before the pandemic caused an unprecedented collapse, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday. Industrial production increased 0.4 percent in August, but it could have been 0.3 percentage points higher had it not been for the effects of Hurricane Ida, which caused flooding and destruction in parts of Louisiana and the northeastern United States. The monthly increase was in line with analysts' expectations and put it 0.3 percent above its level in February 2020, the last month of normalcy before the Covid-19 pandemic caused industrial output to contract sharply. While the recovery was a "milestone," Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics warned the sector was struggling with ongoing supply chain issues, as indicated by a nearly flat increase in motor vehicle production as the sector struggles with shortages of crucial semiconductors.
AFP

US regulators wary of Big Tech swallowing startups

US anti-trust regulators signalled Wednesday greater scrutiny of Big Tech giants' smaller acquisitions, a potential new avenue in efforts to curb the dominance of the companies. Appointments to the FTC and the Department of Justice in US President Joe Biden's administration have signaled ramped up anti-trust enforcement, amid calls by some to break up some of the biggest and most successful Big Tech firms.
Accountancy Age

Loose regulation allows insolvency to be “weaponised”, MP says as APPG report casts shadow over industry

A weak regulatory system and a lack of accountability enable the insolvency industry to be “weaponised” by banks for financial gain, according to Kevin Hollinrake MP, co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Fair Business Banking. Hollinrake’s warnings follow the APPG’s release of a report earlier today denouncing deeply-rooted...
