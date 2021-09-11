Biden quietly presides over the events commemorating the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

President Joe Biden pays tribute this Saturday to the almost 3,000 fatalities of the attacks that the terrorist organization Al Qaeda perpetrated in the United States on September 11, 2001. He does it with visits to the places that the jihadists made a target: ground zero in New York, where the twin towers of the World Trade Center stood, against which the first two planes hit; the National Memorial in Shanksville (Pennsylvania), the place where the passage of Flight 93 managed to divert the fourth aircraft, and, finally, to the Pentagon, in Arlington (Virginia), where Vice President Kamala Harris will join the official ceremony. The first ceremony of the day, in ground zero in Manhattan, was also attended by former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, among other personalities.