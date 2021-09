Summer is officially over and while the UK may be experiencing a last burst of sunshine, cold weather and rising energy bills are on their way.Costs are expected to rise by at least £139 a year for 15 million households when Ofgem’s energy cap rises on 1 October. Those on default tariffs paying by direct debit will see the sharpest jump in prices since the cap was introduced in January 2019, pushing average bills to £1,277. Pre-payment customers will see their costs rise further with an extra £153 to pay, from £1,156 to £1,309.Ofgem’s price cap controls what providers are...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO