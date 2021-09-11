Attack on the Twin Towers: debris and human remains are mixed in a giant garbage dump in New York
For some, the hill represents the New York resilience; for others it is a open wound. Below lie debris of the attacks of September 11, 2001 mixed with human remains. The site located at Fresh Kills, and Staten Island, used to be the outdoor landfill largest in the world until in March 2001 it closed and was reopened for harbor the rubble of the World Trade Center, after what al Qaeda hijackers reduce the Twin towers of steel and concrete piles.marketresearchtelecast.com
