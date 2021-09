Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer said the current head of the IMF, in her previous senior role at the World Bank, engineered a "whitewash" of his concerns surrounding the bank's flagship report. In an interview with AFP on Thursday, Romer said there was a "lack of integrity" among the World Bank leadership, including then-CEO Kristalina Georgieva. Earlier in the day the World Bank announced it was immediately discontinuing its Doing Business report after an independent investigation commissioned by its board found irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 editions and concluded that Georgieva pressed staff for alterations to avoid angering China. Romer said that during his time at the World Bank he was not aware of Georgieva pushing staff on China.

WORLD ・ 23 HOURS AGO