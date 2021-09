Facepalm: Yesterday was the first day that El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as an official currency, and what happened? BTC crashed to its lowest point in almost a month, from $52,000 to under $43,000. But President Nayib Bukele was far from worried; he took advantage of the fall to buy an extra 150 Bitcoins, increasing the country's holdings to around 550 in total, worth about $25 million.

CURRENCIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO