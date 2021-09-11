Marvel: WandaVision had this Easter egg dedicated to Dance Dance Revolution – MRT

Here’s how the Marvel Studios release dates turned out. WandaVision – 15 de enero, 2021The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – 19 de marzo, 2021Morbius – 19 de marzo, 2021Black Widow – mayo 2021Loki – mediados del 2021Venom: Let There Be Carnage – junio 2021Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 7 de julio, 2021What If…? – primera mitad del 2021Eternals – 5 de noviembre, 2021Ms. Marvel – finales del 2021Hawkeye – finales del 2021Spider-Man 3 – 17 de diciembre, 2021She-Hulk – inicios del 2022Moon Knight – inicios del 2022Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 25 de marzo, 2022Thor: Love and Thunder – 6 de mayo, 2022Black Panther II – 8 de julio, 2022Blade – posiblemente 7 de octubre, 2022Captain Marvel 2 – 11 de noviembre, 2022Armor Wars – 2022Ironheart – 2022Secret Invasion – 2022Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – 2022Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – 20234 Fantásticos – 2023Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 2023.
