Marvel: WandaVision had this Easter egg dedicated to Dance Dance Revolution – MRT

 6 days ago

The scene shows Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) twins playing Dance Dance Revolution and one of them rolls over until he falls. The song you hear in the Marvel series is Butterfly, which introduced the “Butterfly Spin / Turn” technique where the steps force you to turn. What happened in WandaVision is that the child fails and that is why he falls.

