CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Far Cry 6 will have free cameos from Danny Trejo, Rambo and the Stranger Things series

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs is usual in the Ubisoft franchise, the revolution is not going to end with the Far Cry 6 story, and after its launch, it will be followed by a good amount of extra content, not only paid, but also free. As we saw in the past E3 2021, the game’s season pass will have three great DLCs based on previous villains in the saga such as Pagan Min (Far Cry 4), Josef Far Cry 5), and the one that is surely the most charismatic, Vaas Montenegro, from Far Cry 3, but other celebrities will also arrive. Thus, in the coming months after its arrival in stores, Far Cry 6 will welcome no less than crossovers with actor Danny Trejo, the legendary action hero of the 80s, Rambo, and the series Stranger Things.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Far Cry 6 post-launch DLC includes Rambo and Stranger Things crossovers

Far Cry 6 isn’t even here yet, and already Ubisoft is talking about the post-launch roadmap for the game. That’s par for the course for Ubisoft, and for those who are looking forward to Far Cry 6, it seems that the company has a lot of post-launch content lined up. From crossovers and special operations to weekly insurgencies and event throwbacks to old Far Cry games, it seems that Far Cry 6 will have an extensive mix of free and paid DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

Danny Trejo In “Far Cry 6” Content

Ubisoft has released a trailer going into details about their post-launch plans for a sixth “Far Cry” game. Three crossover missions will be available throughout the year, all free to the player. One has your character teaming up with actor Danny Trejo and his iconic machete from “Machette,” one follows...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

6 Exciting New Things in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 takes place on the exotic and politically turbulent island of Yara, ruled by dictator Anton Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito. From resolver warfare to animal companions, here are 6 exciting new things in Far Cry 6. Sponsored by Ubisoft.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Gamespot

Free Far Cry 6 DLC Plans Revealed | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about Far Cry 6’s free post-launch DLC plans that include crossover missions with Danny Trejo, Rambo, and Stranger Things. The roadmap also includes free weekly insurgency missions and events called Special Operations. God of War: Ragnarok’s Tyr shocks fans on social media after his height...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Far Cry 6 Is Crossing Over With Stranger Things And Rambo, And Gives You Control Of Past Far Cry Villains

Far Cry 6's DLC invites you into the minds of madmen, reminds us why Rambo is awesome, and veers into unexpected territory with a Stranger Things crossover. Ubisoft shared new details for this exciting post-launch content and also gives us a nice look at what we can expect (which you can see in the trailer above). After Far Cry 6 launches on October 7, and players hopefully make it through the campaign, Ubisoft is releasing three DLC episodes, each giving you control of a different villain from Far Cry's past.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Ubisoft Confirms Far Cry 6 Will Have Free Next Gen Upgrade

Users who purchase the upcoming Far Cry 6 on the PS4 will have the ability to upgrade to the PS5 version for free, Ubisoft confirms. The news was announced via a post by the official Far Cry 6 Twitter account. The offer also applies to copies of the game on the Xbox One. Far Cry 6 will release on October 7, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Far Cry 6 Post-Launch Overview Trailer Details Free Content, Season Pass, and More

With Far Cry 6 now less than a month away from launch, Ubisoft has kicked the game’s marketing into gear. Several new details about the game have been revealed in the last couple of weeks, most recently with a comprehensive overview trailer, not to mention roughly an hour of gameplay of the game’s Xbox Series X version being shown off. Now, another new trailer goes over what you should expect from Far Cry 6’s post-launch support.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series#Far Cry 6#Cameos#The Weekly Insurgencies#Special Operations#Misiones Crossover#Danny Dani
GeekyGadgets

First Xbox Series X Far Cry 6 gameplay featured in This Week on Xbox

Over the weekend Major Nelson has released a new This Week on Xbox news update providing you with all the information on the latest releases and soon to be available Xbox games. In this week’s episode the Xbox team feature on new Xbox console releases such as Song of Iron, Rustler, and The Big Con as well as providing a glimpse at the very first Xbox Series X gameplay from Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

The best Far Cry game is now free-to-keep

While we’re still over here trying to convince Ubisoft that Far Cry 1’s Trigens were a good idea actually, the game that set the modern tone for the series is now free-to-keep. Sure, Far Cry 3 may have put us on a track of too-edgy storytelling and an overreliance on charismatic villains, but it also brought us a tradition of creative mission design and satisfying loops of exploration and combat. If you missed out before, it’s still worth going back.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Play Far Cry 3 Free on PC Ahead of Far Cry 6

Far Cry 3 is one of the most popular open-world games ever, especially when it released, and you can grab it for free on PC for a limited time. Far Cry 6 is scheduled to release next month, which means it's the perfect time to jump into one of the most popular entries of Ubisoft's long-running open-world franchise. For anyone that has already played Far Cry 3 in the past, it's a good time for some nostalgia before the next big game in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Far Cry 6 DLC includes a Stranger Things-inspired wiener dog rescue mission

Far Cry 6’s post-launch content plans involve two crossover missions that jibe with the game’s setting and story, but the third — yet probably the most popular — collab sticks out like a gratuitous product placement: Players will venture into The Upside Down of Stranger Things, to save the little wiener dog you’ve seen in the preview trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
gamepur.com

The Far Cry 6 content roadmap includes free and paid content

Ubisoft has just revealed an extensive look at its post-launch content roadmap for Far Cry 6. In familiar fashion to recent Far Cry entries, Far Cry 6 will feature a mix of free updates and paid content with its season pass model. Releasing on October 7 for PC and all...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Far Cry 6 Goes Gold

Far Cry 6 is Ubisoft's next huge game and many gamers are excited to dive into Yara to face the dictator Anton Castillo. Now the game has officially gone gold. This means that discs are being pressed and physical copies are getting ready for shipping. Expect a day-1 patch as AAA games are notorious to have them after bugs are found post-development. Let's just hope that Ubisoft properly tested this title, we don't want another Watch Dogs Legion, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, or Assassin's Creed Unity.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Far Cry 6 Overview Trailer

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Montreal have shared a new Far Cry 6 overview trailer, giving a thorough look at the upcoming shooter sequel. In case you missed it, you can find the Gamescom 2021 story trailer here, the villain reveal trailers here, and the initial gameplay reveal here. You...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Far Cry 3 goes free on the Ubisoft Store

One month ahead of the release of Far Cry 6, Ubisoft has made Far Cry 3 free for everyone until September 11. Just click here to pop around to the Ubisoft Store, select the standard edition of the game—the deluxe will still set you back $30—and then mash the "get it for free" button.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy