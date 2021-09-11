Far Cry 6 will have free cameos from Danny Trejo, Rambo and the Stranger Things series

As is usual in the Ubisoft franchise, the revolution is not going to end with the Far Cry 6 story, and after its launch, it will be followed by a good amount of extra content, not only paid, but also free. As we saw in the past E3 2021, the game’s season pass will have three great DLCs based on previous villains in the saga such as Pagan Min (Far Cry 4), Josef Far Cry 5), and the one that is surely the most charismatic, Vaas Montenegro, from Far Cry 3, but other celebrities will also arrive. Thus, in the coming months after its arrival in stores, Far Cry 6 will welcome no less than crossovers with actor Danny Trejo, the legendary action hero of the 80s, Rambo, and the series Stranger Things.