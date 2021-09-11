CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles sign Jordan Mailata to 4-year extension

By Eliot Shorr Parks
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 6 days ago

The Mailata pick will go down on Roseman’s recored as a big-time hit, as finding a franchise left tackle is one of the hardest things to do in the league, and Roseman did it the 7th-round of the draft.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Espn#Eliotshorrparks#Esp 94wip Com
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers sign Eagles training camp castoff running back

An Eagles training camp running back is returning to Philly this weekend. But not as an Eagle. The 49ers on Tuesday signed Eagles castoff Kerryon Johnson to replace another one-time Eagles training camp running back, Raheem Mostert. The 49ers placed Mostert on Injured Reserve Tuesday with a season-ending knee injury suffered on opening day against the Lions in Detroit. The Eagles claimed Johnson on waivers from the Lions on May 7, and he spent training camp here before getting released with an injury settlement on Aug. 17. Johnson also had a knee injury. Johnson played in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 12 and had two carries for 12 yards. In three seasons with the Lions, Johnson rushed for 1,225 yards and a 4.3 average and caught 61 passes for 527 yards. Mostert spent 2015 training camp with the Eagles, piling up 157 rushing yards on 39 carries and 194 more yards on 14 receptions. After stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears, he finally found a home with the 49ers. He’s been hurt much of his career but among running backs with at least 250 career carries, his 5.67 rushing average is 3rd-highest in NFL history, behind Skeets Quinlan, who played for the Rams in the 1950s (5.87), and Hall of Fame Marion Motley (5.70), who played for the Browns in the 1940s and 1950s. Mostert ran for 220 yards in the 2019 NFC Championship Game against the Packers.
NFL
AllLions

One Player Lions Will Regret Not Claiming Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions will arguably go into the 2021 NFL season with the weakest receivers group in the entire league. And that's even after Detroit general manager Brad Holmes swung a trade for Denver Broncos wideout Trinity Benson. So, all eyes were on what Holmes & Co. would do on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
philadelphiaeagles.com

Jordan Mailata: A living testament to the 'one percent better' mantra

There is a reason it's not fair to judge an NFL Draft for at least three years, so looking back now at the Eagles' 2018 selections gives a more accurate picture of that class. The team's first pick in the second round was Dallas Goedert, now an established NFL tight end who is as talented as any player at the position in the league. Avonte Maddox was the first of two fourth-round picks, and he's slated to be the starting nickel cornerback for Jonathan Gannon's defense. Defensive end Josh Sweat was also taken in the fourth round, and in his fourth season Sweat is expected to rotate among the defensive ends and continue his yearly rise.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

How the early advice of a veteran Eagles coach helped Jordan Mailata become a starter

Before the 2018 NFL Draft, Jordan Mailata was converting from a rugby player to to an NFL tackle. To learn how to play the position, Mailata watched tape of former Eagles Jason Peters and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, along with current right tackle Lane Johnson. When Mailata got to the video of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva, he found the stance he would use to block defensive ends and linebackers.
NFL
NBC Sports

After the Mailata deal, who are the highest-paid Eagles?

Who are the highest-paid Eagles? And where does Jordan Mailata’s new contract put him on that list?. It’s a complicated question with no simple answer. There are several ways to measure contracts in the NFL: 1) Total value of the deal, 2) Average annual salary and 3) Guaranteed money. Within...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Where Does Jordan Mailata Rank Among Highest-Paid Eagles?

After the Mailata deal, who are the highest-paid Eagles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Who are the highest-paid Eagles? And where does Jordan Mailata’s new contract put him on that list?. It’s a complicated question with no simple answer. There are several ways to measure contracts in the NFL:...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jordan Mailata among biggest NFL breakout candidates

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Tackle: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles A former rugby player in Australia, Mailata only started playing football shortly before being drafted by the Eagles in 2018. Since then, he’s improved by leaps and bounds every single year. Forced into a starting role last year, he earned an admirable 70.3 overall grade on 733 snaps. And this preseason, he took another massive leap. Former first-rounder Andre Dillard was finally healthy and playing some good football in his own right [BLG Note: Not really!], but it still wasn’t close enough to unseat Mailata. While he only played 16 snaps, Mailata moved and manhandled defenders the way elite NFL left tackles do. The 6-foot-8, 346-pound tackle is in store for a big year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buzz Surrounds Jordan Mailata, but Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson Noteworthy, too

Jordan Mailata has dominated a lot of the conversation with offensive linemen and coaches interviewed this week as the Eagles prepare to head south to Atlanta to meet the Falcons in the season opener. Asked if the 6-8, 380-pound Mailata reminds him of anyone, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was blunt:...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Mailata proves anything is possible

Welp, it’s official: Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata isn’t a $100 million man. That infamous The Daily Telegraph article was wrong, Mailata didn’t sign a deal that made him the highest-paid tackle in the NFL, and unless he seriously steps up his game moving forward, he likely never will sign a deal with a nine-figure price tag.
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
313
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy