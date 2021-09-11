CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Valtteri Bottas Controls Monza Sprint

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 6 days ago

MONZA, Italy – Valtteri Bottas dominated Saturday’s F-1 sprint race at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza as Max Verstappen gave chase throughout the 18-lap event. Bottas led the event from start to finish, which included a chaotic start that saw Pierre Gasly crash in the opening corners after contact damaged his front wing. His AlphaTauri teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, also suffered wing damage and was forced to pit during the safety car period that followed for a fresh front wing.

