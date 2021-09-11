20 years after the attack on the Twin Towers: from Michael Jackson to Sarah Ferguson, the famous who were miraculously saved

It is 11 of September are fulfilled 20 years after the attack at Twin Towers in New York, a fact that left around three thousand fatalities marking a before and after in the history of the whole world. From this unfortunate episode, over time, they came to light stories of different personalities of the show that the day of the date the terrorist attack They had compromises in the attacked points but for various reasons of chance were absent and miraculously saved their lives, according to the Just Jared portal.