Elon Musk’s Conundrum: When, And If, To Take SpaceX Public?

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) chief Mr. Elon Musk cautioned employees about the vast fluctuations of the stock market in an email dated from 2013. The email addressed employee concerns about missing out on share price growth due to the company being kept private, and in it, the executive covered several topics, which included fears about the company being targeted by short-sellers and operating costs. At the time, SpaceX had freshly launched the Falcon 9, and the company's partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was in its early stages.