Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Isn't Developed by Naughty Dog for PC

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaughty Dog and PlayStation Studios announced this week that Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy would be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC in a new remastered bundle that is being called Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. While this news on its own proved to be somewhat divisive with fans, perhaps the most interesting part of this new port is that it isn't being solely worked on by those at Naughty Dog.

