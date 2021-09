A girl survived a domestic gas explosion on Wednesday in a residential building in the Russian city of Noguinsk. The building partially collapsed and when rescuers arrived, the minor was sitting on the edge of her destroyed, facadeless apartment. The witnesses tried to reassure her and begged her not to move so that she would not fall into the void. The girl is out of danger, but her parents and older sister have been hospitalized.

