CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Emily Spadafora is running for her daughter and Boston Children’s Hospital

By Zipporah Osei
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

"During our stay, the pediatric doctor compared Harper's breathing and breathlessness to someone who just finished running the Boston Marathon."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpEVr_0btDr9Wf00
Emily Spadafora is running to raise money for Boston Children's Hospital where her daughter receives care.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Emily Spadafora

Age: 28

From: Somerville

I am running for my daughter, Harper, my patient partner, and for Boston Children’s Hospital. We noticed at two weeks old Harper was breathing fast and working hard to breathe. [We] rushed her to Boston Children’s Hospital and stayed for over a month, then finally able to continue care outpatient.

During our stay, the pediatric doctor compared Harper’s breathing and breathlessness to someone who just finished running the Boston Marathon. She is now 18 months old with an entire team of doctors for her health.

We still do not have a diagnosis for Harper’s breathing issues but know she is in the best care possible at Boston Children’s Hospital!

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

After treating COVID-19 patients, Elizabeth Danaher was inspired to run Boston

"Instead of reacting to changes the pandemic threw at me, I could refocus my efforts and proactively address the rehabilitation needs of my neighbors." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Why I’m Running: ‘For the hospital that gave me my life back’

Christopher Barr is running for Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where he was a patient following a mountain biking accident. In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

‘They are as big as cats’: Newton and Cambridge discuss rats on the rise

"They scream all the time and I’m afraid to go out." No, they’re not a figment of the imagination. There actually are more rats. As unsettling as that is, rodentologist Bobby Corrigan confirmed during a virtual Q&A for Newton residents that the rodent population is estimated to be up between 15 to 36 percent, he said, based on his own records from surveys, as well as talking with other scientists, and scientific investigations.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinton, MA
Boston, MA
Society
City
Somerville, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Boston

Mass. reports 3,919 new breakthrough cases for the last week

There have been another 32 deaths among vaccinated individuals. Though breakthrough cases continue increasing across Massachusetts, the rates remain low and only a fraction of a percentage of those vaccinated. The state released updated data Tuesday on the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon
Boston

Can kids be harmed wearing masks to protect against COVID?

There's strong evidence masking children in schools can reduce COVID-19 transmission to other children and adults. Can kids be harmed wearing masks to protect against COVID?. No, there is no scientific evidence showing masks cause harm to kids’ health despite baseless claims suggesting otherwise. The claims are circulating on social...
KIDS
Boston

Where to go leaf peeping in Massachusetts

Three experts share their picks for fall foliage views in the Bay State. Three million acres of Massachusetts forest make for “beautiful outdoor experiences,” according to Keiko Matsudo Orrall, executive director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism. “We are renowned for beautiful views and vistas, especially this time...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Live blog: Updates on the Boston mayoral preliminary election

Boston voters selected two mayoral candidates on Tuesday to advance to November's general election. Boston voters who had not already sent their ballot by mail or voted early headed to the polls to cast their votes in the city’s preliminary mayoral election on Tuesday, whittling the diverse field down to two finalists for the Nov. 2 general election.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy