Emily Spadafora is running for her daughter and Boston Children’s Hospital

Name: Emily Spadafora

Age: 28

From: Somerville

I am running for my daughter, Harper, my patient partner, and for Boston Children’s Hospital. We noticed at two weeks old Harper was breathing fast and working hard to breathe. [We] rushed her to Boston Children’s Hospital and stayed for over a month, then finally able to continue care outpatient.

During our stay, the pediatric doctor compared Harper’s breathing and breathlessness to someone who just finished running the Boston Marathon. She is now 18 months old with an entire team of doctors for her health.

We still do not have a diagnosis for Harper’s breathing issues but know she is in the best care possible at Boston Children’s Hospital!

