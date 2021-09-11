CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bidens lay wreath to honor 9/11 victims

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden stood somberly side by side with his wife on Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation’s worst terror attack. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​

www.swiowanewssource.com

swiowanewssource.com

swiowanewssource.com

WHYY

President Joe Biden made the second of his three Sept. 11 stops, visiting the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, not long after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President George W. Bush spoke at a remembrance. Biden placed a wreath at Memorial Plaza, home to the Wall of...
CBS Pittsburgh

truthorfiction.com

hoiabc.com

KRON4

The Independent

wtva.com

