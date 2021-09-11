CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles sign OT Jordan Mailata to four-year, $64 million extension

By Erin Walsh
 6 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Mailata's rise to fame in the NFL is unique. He spent his youth playing rugby in Australia before moving to the United States and attending IMG Academy in Florida prior to the 2018 NFL Draft to train and learn football.

Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland visited Mailata and attended his workouts. He convinced general manager Howie Roseman to select Mailata in the draft, and the Eagles did just that, trading up in the seventh round to pick the offensive lineman with the 233rd pick.

Mailata spent his first two seasons on injured reserve but used that time to learn the ins and outs of playing offensive line in the NFL. He blossomed in 2020 with Philly's offensive line hammered by injuries. The 24-year-old stepped up and earned his role as starting left tackle.

The Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and with Mailata locked up, that will continue well into the future. Lane Johnson is signed through 2025 and Andre Dillard is signed through 2022 with a team option for 2023.

Philadelphia opens the 2021 season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Mailata and the rest of the offensive line will be tasked with protecting Jalen Hurts, who is entering his first full year as the team's starting quarterback.

