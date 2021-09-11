CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel arrests 4 Palestinian fugitives who escaped prison

By JOSEF FEDERMAN, FARES AKRAM
 6 days ago

JERUSALEM — Israeli police on Saturday said they have arrested four of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison this week — including a famed militant leader whose exploits over the years have made him a well-known figure in Israel. The arrests moved Israel closer to closing...

UPI News

Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza amid 3rd night of fighting

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip traded rocket fire overnight and into Monday as tensions between the two sides turned violent for a third straight night. Early Monday, the Israeli Air Force said its warplanes carried out an airstrike into the Gaza Strip in response...
MILITARY
The Independent

Lawyers say Palestinian prisoners were beaten after capture

Lawyers for two Palestinians who were captured after escaping from an Israeli prison last week said Wednesday their clients were badly beaten during their arrest, with the most well-known of the prisoners suffering a broken jaw and two broken ribs while in handcuffs.Six Palestinian prisoners, five of whom have been accused of deadly attacks against Israelis tunneled out of a maximum-security prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6 in the first mass prison break in decades. Four were recaptured around five days later, apparently while hiding outdoors.The escape from Gilboa prison in northern Israel exposed a series of...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israel comes to halt for solemn day of Yom Kippur

Israeli life came to a standstill on Wednesday as Jews marked the beginning of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement and the most solemn point on their calendar, at sundown.Stores, businesses, public transportation and broadcasting shuts down in Israel for this high holiday, on which the observant fast from sundown on Wednesday until after sunset on Thursday and spend the day in prayer and repentance. For many secular Israeli Jews, it's a day of quiet reflection and introspection spent with family. Streets and highways normally dominated by traffic empty and turn into bicycle-filled thoroughfares. The Israeli police said in...
WORLD
#Palestinians#Hamas#Arab#Haaretz#Israelis#Fatah#Islamic Jihad#The Palestinian Authority
AFP

Spoons become a new symbol of Palestinian 'freedom'

The humble spoon has taken its place alongside traditional flags and banners as a Palestinian resistance symbol, after prisoners were said to have carried out one of Israel's most spectacular jail breaks with the utensil. - Memories - The issue has also stirred admiration outside the Palestinian territories, where spoons have been carried in demonstrations supporting prisoners detained by Israel.
VISUAL ART
Washington Examiner

Youngest son of Osama bin Laden feels only 'shame' and 'horror' for father's actions

The youngest son of Osama bin Laden said he is ashamed and horrified by his father's actions on Sept. 11, 2001 . "It was hard for me to believe that he had the ability to organize such a thing. That day changed our lives forever, and it was very hard to continue to live afterwards," Omar bin Laden, 40, said in an interview last week with the Jewish News Syndicate.
SOCIETY
World
New defeat for Bolsonaro: Congress and the Supreme Court overturn the decree that made it difficult to control fake news

New defeat and twice for the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. The controversial provisional measure that altered the civil framework of the internet and limited the ability of social networks to exclude content from their platforms no longer exists. The Supreme Court and Congress brought her down virtually simultaneously on Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Minister pledges Taliban govt won't allow militant attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Afghanistan’s new foreign minister said Tuesday that the Taliban governing the country remain committed to not allowing militants to use their territory to launch attacks. But he refused to say when or if the country’s new rulers would create a more inclusive government. Without other...
WORLD
Her Daughter Was Kidnapped By Traffickers. So She Trafficked Herself.

When Asiya and her teenage daughter Marium were trying to re-enter Bangladesh from India in June, they were immediately detained. As Indian border officials questioned the 34-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter, the pair’s story stunned them, and then later, everyone in Bangladesh. Asiya willingly trafficked herself into India so that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Paris attacker says France 'knew risks' of IS strikes in Syria

The sole survivor of the jihadist cell that killed 130 people in Paris six years ago Wednesday claimed France "knew the risks" of attacking jihadist targets in Syria at the trial into France's worst postwar atrocity. "We attacked France, targeted its population, civilians, but there was nothing personal," Salah Abdeslam said after being invited to address the court on the second week of the proceedings. "Francois Hollande knew the risks he was taking in attacking the Islamic State in Syria," he said, referring to the decision of the French president at the time to authorise strikes against the group in Syria. His calm statements contrasted sharply with outbursts he made after the trial opened last week, where 19 others are also accused in the biggest trial in modern French legal history.
MIDDLE EAST
Stench of death: villagers flee site of Ethiopia mass killings

Bodies of rebel fighters dot the roads and fields leading to Chenna, a village in the mountains of northern Ethiopia that this month saw one of the most gruesome reported incidents in the country's 10-month-old war. The fighting in Amhara has amplified global concern about the war in northern Ethiopia, which has killed many thousands of people and pushed hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions, according to the United Nations.
UNITED NATIONS
The Kotel and the Jews

The Yamim Noraim (High Holydays) provide a momentary respite from the political and religious wars of the Jews. We turn inwardly and emphasize our commonality and shared bonds with all of Israel. Rest assured, the battles will resume on the day after, but one feud – the struggle over the “Kotel compromise” – deserves attention now because the holidays shed light on one overlooked aspect of the dispute.
RELIGION
Al-Shabab Attack Kills 11 in Mogadishu

WASHINGTON/MOGADISHU - An explosion from suicide bombing has killed at least 11 people Tuesday in the Somali capital, witnesses and officials said. Witnesses said a suicide bomber walked into a teashop made of corrugated tin and detonated an explosive vest. The attack occurred near a checkpoint manned by Somali government...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UN Probe Finds Uptick in Fighting, War Crimes 10 Years Into Syrian Conflict

GENEVA - A U.N. investigative body finds what it calls, an alarming upsurge in fighting and violence, with some incidents amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity, ten years into Syria’s civil war. The report by the U.N. Syria Commission of Inquiry will be submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council.
UNITED NATIONS
France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS — The leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara died of wounds from a drone strike that hit him on a motorcycle last month in southern Mali, in a French-led operation involving backup from U.S., EU, Malian and Nigerien military forces, French authorities said Thursday. The French...
POLITICS

