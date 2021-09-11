CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

CPD: Woman killed in Walnut Hills shooting

By WCPO staff
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v7JjT_0btDqeiS00

A woman is dead after a Saturday morning shooting in Walnut Hills, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of St. James Avenue. Officers arrived on scene to find Cierra Allen, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. Allen was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The shooting is under investigation. Those with information are asked to contact the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cpd#Walnut Hills#University Of Cincinnati#Cincinnati Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy