Idaho State

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 9/11): Patients, ERs, ICUs

By Audrey Dutton
Idaho Capital Sun
 5 days ago

Idaho reached another peak in the COVID-19 surge this week. More than 600 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the days following Idaho’s first move into health care rationing, according to federal data.

Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen on Labor Day activated “crisis standards of care” for the North Idaho region . He warned that hospitals in the rest of the state were so overloaded with patients, especially in their ICUs, that it may soon be necessary to activate crisis standards beyond North Idaho.

In the days since, the number of Idahoans getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines has not increased. It has instead declined each day, compared with last week’s numbers.

A record 623 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Idaho on Friday, according to federal data. That included 615 adults and eight children.

And a record 97 adults were newly admitted to Idaho hospitals with COVID-19 on Friday, the data said.

The Boise VA hospital recently began taking non-veteran patients to help ease the strain that COVID-19 is putting on civilian hospitals. “So far the Boise VA Medical Center has treated six non-veterans; and we currently have one non-veteran admitted,” Boise VAMC Public Affairs Officer Josh Callihan said in an email Wednesday.

State data show that Idahoans who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are 6.4 times less likely to be hospitalized than those who aren’t, based on hospitalization rates since May.

A total of 10,311 people have been hospitalized in Idaho with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state data. That’s about 1 in every 178 Idahoans.

Federal data show the following, based on reports submitted by hospitals for Friday, Sept. 10 . Almost every hospital in the state that is capable of taking COVID-19 patients reported its numbers that day. For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

      • Idaho hospitals with a critical staffing shortage: 4 (previous day: 4)
      • People hospitalized with COVID-19: 623 (previous day: 614) which is 24.9% (previous day: 24.6%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
      • Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 172 (previous day: 171)
      • Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 8 (previous day: 8) *
      • Patients newly admitted to the hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 97 (previous day: 93)
        Children: 0 (previous day: 1)
        Age 18-19: 3 (previous day: 2)
        20s: 4 (previous day: 3)
        30s: 4 (previous day: 7)
        40s: 13 (previous day: 8)
        50s: 12 (previous day: 15)
        60s: 21 (previous day: 23)
        70s: 25 (previous day: 22)
        80+: 12 (previous day: 9)
        age unknown: 3 (previous day: 3)
      • People who died in Idaho hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 9 (previous day: 7)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data, which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to get the numbers as close as possible to being accurate; for example, it reduces the risk of hospitalizations appearing to plummet if a large hospital misses a day of reporting. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care.

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts. Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 9/11): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

