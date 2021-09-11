Clemson extends new class of 2022 offer

Clemson has extended a new class of 2022 scholarship offer.

Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing four-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry reported the offer from the Tigers via social media Saturday.

Perry (6-2, 265) is ranked as high as the No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 31 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per 247Sports.

Perry, who has participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in the past, announced a top 10 of LSU, Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, Miami and UCF in July.