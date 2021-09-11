Bronx couple share experiences as 9/11 first responders to honor fallen victims

A married couple from the Bronx who helped on 9/11 in the aftermath of the attacks are determined to keep their story alive in order to honor the victims lost.

Jose and Sonia Agron say 9/11 doesn't feel like 20 years ago, but it feels like yesterday.

Jose, now retired, was an NYPD officer at the time and was off on 9/11 but reported to work after seeing what happened on television. He says he still tells his story 20 years later so that people never forget.

"To honor the memories of those people that passed and also the people that are dying,” he says.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 9/11 - 20 Years Later

Jose and his wife Sonia, who volunteered for months in the wake of 9/11 as a recovery worker at the St. John's Respite Center near ground zero, both suffer from 9/11-related illnesses.

"For those people that tell us move on, I'd love to, if you could give me something in a bottle that I could drink every day to move on, I would love to move on,” Sonia says.

They both not only deal with physical pain and illness, but also psychological triggers.

"There's always that thing on television, there's always that boom you hear, there's always that smell,” Sonia says.

Over the years, the couple have found a home at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, a place where they find peace through telling their story to those from around the world on tours.

"Twenty years ago, 2,977 voices were stolen, but they didn't take mine,” Sonia says.

She was recognized by former President Barack Obama with the president's Volunteer Service Award in 2016.

Sonia says she wants people to never forget, always remember and be kind.

"9/11 was hard enough, 9/12 was the day we saw humanity at its best, and we have forgotten that,” she says.

Sonia urges people to find their voice like she and her husband have, saying they've lost too many friends in the 9/11 community to suicide.

"I know how dark it gets, that's why there's tomorrow, the light will come again, I promise you,” she says.

The couple has traveled the globe, as far as Japan, telling their story and connecting with others who have experienced tragedy.

VIDEO: 2021 September 11th Commemoration Ceremony