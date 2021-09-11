CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Left Jimmy Page Lost For Words

By Martin Kielty
 6 days ago
Jimmy Page said he was left speechless after attending the recent premiere of the first-ever official Led Zeppelin documentary. Becoming Led Zeppelin focuses on how the band formed and rose to fame, and surviving members Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones were careful to ensure that it focused on their musical endeavors rather than their personal lives.

