Attorney General James Continues Fight to Protect Access to Abortion Services

AG James Files Amicus Brief Arguing that South Carolina’s. “Fetal Heartbeat” Abortion Regulations Should be Struck Down. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James, as part of a coalition of 21 attorneys general, today continued her national fight to protect access to reproductive health care. In an amicus brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Planned Parenthood South Atlantic v. Wilson, Attorney General James and the coalition argued that South Carolina’s “fetal heartbeat” abortion regulations are unconstitutional and jeopardize access to health care as a whole. Additionally, the coalition argued that the collective impact of numerous states across the country enacting laws restricting or eliminating access to abortion services harms health care nationwide. The coalition urged the Fourth Circuit to uphold a lower court’s ruling blocking the law.