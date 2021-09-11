Brendan Rodgers rues 'world-class' and 'very brave' Ederson after goalkeeper's crucial late save helped Manchester City beat Leicester... but the Foxes boss praises his team's 'fighting' spirit despite defeat
Pep Guardiola benefitted from his Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson being allowed to play at Leicester with a crucial late save earning the champions a 1-0 win at Leicester. Ederson, who had earlier suffered a cut mouth in a collision with Harvey Barnes, courageously rushed from his goal to block Ademola Lookman late on when the Foxes substitute was clear on goal.www.chatsports.com
