Governor Hochul Announces State Landmarks to Be Lit and Flags to be At Half-Staff in Observation of 20th 9/11 Anniversary

By Urban CNY News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Hochul today announced that thirteen state landmarks will be lit blue and flags on state government buildings will be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Sept. 11 in remembrance of those who lost their lives on this day twenty years ago. “Twenty years ago, nearly three thousand people lost their...

