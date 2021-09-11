CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Walsh Names Jennifer Tifft to Direct Implementation of ARPA Strategy

As Director of Strategic Initiatives, Tifft will also continue to drive Mayor’s Syracuse Surge strategy. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced that Jennifer Tifft will lead the implementation of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) strategy as the City’s new director of strategic initiatives. Tifft, who will leave her current role as deputy commissioner of Neighborhood and Business Development (NBD), will continue to be responsible for the Syracuse Surge, Mayor Walsh’s strategy for inclusive growth in the New Economy.

#Arpa#New Economy#American Rescue Plan Act#The Syracuse Surge#Nbd#The Common Council#Central Tech High School#Jma Wireless#City Hall#Deloitte Consulting#The New York State Office#Juris Doctor#Loyola University Chicago
