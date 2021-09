The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce held its annual Scholarship Golf Tournament in memory of Johnny Bates on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Breckenridge Country Club. “We had a great tournament this year. I really appreciate all the sponsors,” said Carrie Holson, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce. “Of course, we appreciate the players who came out and gave up their Saturday. This money goes for a good cause — it goes to help our Breckenridge students with the scholarship.”

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO