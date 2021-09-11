Backstage Rumor on AEW’s Plans for Major Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Rematch
– Earlier this year, Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in their classic and highly praised Lights Out Match. However, Britt Baker was the one who would later on to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship. Dr. Baker is next scheduled to face Ruby Soho as her next title challenger. However, this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that there are major plans for a rematch between the two women planned for early 2022.411mania.com
Comments / 0