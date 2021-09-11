Cannabidiol Products Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Lord Jones, Barneys, Plant People

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Flavors Market was valued at USD 23.09 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 16.33 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4%. Food flavors are additives that are used during food preparation in order to alter or enhance the taste and smell of the food product. These additives are sued in small proportions and are not expected to be consumed alone.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO