Politics

America mourns, remembers lives lost on 20th anniversary of 9/11

By AUSTIN DENEAN, Sinclair Broadcast Group
Turnto10.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) — Millions are remembering those lost 20 years ago in a terrorist attack that changed daily life for Americans, sent multiple generations to war and altered the global landscape. Saturday marks two decades since terrorists hijacked planes and killed thousands of Americans in attacks on the World Trade...

origin.turnto10.com

Comments / 0

Boston Herald

Lake: How Pakistan won the war in Afghanistan

As Washington ponders how the U.S. lost its longest war in Afghanistan, it’s worth considering another question: Who won the war?. There is the Taliban, of course, the fanatics who have formed an interim government featuring several wanted terrorists. But an even bigger winner may be the Taliban’s primary patron: Pakistan.
WORLD
New York Post

Biden ignored Austin and Blinken on Afghanistan withdrawal: Woodward book

President Biden overruled Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who advised him to slow the military withdrawal in Afghanistan, according to a new book being published next week. In “Peril,” the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write that Austin and Blinken cautioned against a...
POTUS
State
Florida State
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
POTUS
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Donald Trump
WashingtonExaminer

Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan man who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last month was an enthusiastic and beloved longtime employee at an American humanitarian organization, his colleagues say, painting a stark contrast to the Pentagon's claims that he was an Islamic State group militant about to carry out an attack on American troops.
MILITARY
#Remembering 9 11#Afghanistan War#Sbg#Americans#The World Trade Center#Al Qaida#The White House#Taliban#Dhs#Inspire#Shanksville#The Wall Of Names#Pentagon#Unity
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheWrap

Watch Steve Bannon’s Epic Side-Eye at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claim She’s ‘Most Effective Member of Congress’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned some side eye from Steve Bannon when she claimed she’s the is “the most effective member of Congress.”. Speaking to the one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump on his “War Room” podcast, she made the claim that she’s the most effective member of Congress in the current session. Bannon stared straight at the camera, which led to immediate online comparisons to Jim from “The Office.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

