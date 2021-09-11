CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County sees substantial drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations – nearly 100 from previous day

By City News Service
Whittier Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell by nearly 100 on Saturday, Sept. 11, the 12th consecutive day that the total has declined. There were 1,226 hospitalized COVID patients in county hospitals as of Saturday, down from 1,321 the previous day, according to state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care dropped from 387 to 368.

www.whittierdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
montanarightnow.com

Missoula County breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record 2nd day in a row

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County health officials say the county has broken the COVID-19 hospitalization record the second consecutive day Friday. The Missoula City-County Health Department said in a Facebook post there are currently 48 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Missoula County. "Please take this pandemic seriously for the health and...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Herald Tribune

Big drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations at Sarasota Memorial

Sarasota Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 patient count dropped 24% over the last week as the wave of hospitalizations from the highly-infectious delta variant of the virus continues to ebb. The hospital had 187 COVID-19 patients Thursday, compared with 198 Wednesday and 246 a week ago. The number of COVID-19 patients at...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Baltimore

Health Officials Say Covid-19 Booster Shot May Not Be Necessary For Many Marylanders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The concern in our state right now is the arise of Covid-19 variants. Doctors from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health spoke Wednesday about vaccine efficacy and whether or not a booster shot will be needed. The Governor’s Office tweeted that more than 99 percent of the state’s covid cases are the Delta variant. The other variants have very low numbers. For Joanne Scott and her family, they have not been taking any chances. “I’m not so much worried but I’m also of the mindset we should go with the original plan of staying socially distant, wearing our...
MARYLAND STATE
York Dispatch Online

COVID-19 death toll jumps by four in York County on Tuesday

There were four new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday, boosting the total to 867 since the pandemic began, according to state health officials. These deaths come at the same time as 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 52,906. As of Tuesday, the county's...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Covid 19#Cdc#Covid
independentnews.com

Alameda County Public Health Department Recommends Third Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Shot for Some

The Alameda County Public Health Department is recommending that individuals with moderate to severely impaired immune systems receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized third doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for some immunocompromised individuals. The recommendation does not apply to...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Oroville Mercury-Register

Public Health reports 16 Butte County COVID deaths in last week

OROVILLE — Following a rise in COVID-19 cases, Butte County Public Health has announced four additional deaths over the weekend. The county office warned in a news release additional deaths are expected to be verified this week but the office is waiting on reviews of medical records and the confirmation of death certificates before making any announcements.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County surpasses 50% fully vaccinated for those who are eligible

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has surpassed 50% of its eligible population being fully vaccinated. 52.85% of Butte County’s population who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated. Glenn County has also surpassed 50% with 52.6% of its population eligible for the vaccine being fully vaccinated.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

0 New Cases to Report Due to State Computer Glitch; Deaths, Hospitalizations Flat

Due to a data transmission failure between two State of California computer systems, local Public Health officials are currently unable to confirm additional positive case reports. State representatives have indicated that they are troubleshooting the disruption and will notify Department Operations Center staff when data flow about additional positive cases has resumed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy