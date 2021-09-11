Manufactured Housing Market is Expected to Boom Worldwide by 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Slaughtering Equipment Market was valued at USD 7,391.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.20 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Animal slaughter refers to the process of killing domestic livestock for food purposes or in case of the animal being diseased or unsuitable for consumption. The slaughtering equipment are a part of the food processing industry because they enhance meat products both qualitatively and by value.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 HOURS AGO