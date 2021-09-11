CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH NOW: New time capsule placed under Lee statue

By From staff reports
Culpeper Star Exponent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new stainless steel time capsule was placed in the northeast cornerstone beneath the Robert E. Lee statue’s pedestal Saturday morning. Virginia Secretary of Administration Grindley Johnson and Capitol Police Col. Steve Pike placed the 12x6x6 stainless-steel box into the cornerstone. Richmond sculptor Paul DiPasquale designed the box to house...

