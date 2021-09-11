Digital Rights Management Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, Google, Apple

The global alopecia market is projected to be worth USD 5,250.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The alopecia market is projected to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. The rising occurrence of alopecia is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, alopecia areata, a chronic, autoimmune disorder that affects growing hair follicles resulting in nonscarring focal hair loss, has global prevalence. The disease's likely occurrence is about 0.001% of the population and has a lifetime risk of around 2.0%. It may occur in people of all ages, including children and adults, and at more or less the same rate in the male and female population.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO