Presidential Election

Biden marks 2 decades since 9/11 with shift in US priorities

By JENNIFER EPSTEIN
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON — Few Americans have been closer to the wars, legal debates and political discord that split America following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks than Joe Biden. As a senior senator, Biden helped write legislation that shaped the U.S. response to the attacks. As vice president, he advised Barack Obama on the continued U.S. retaliation, including the 2011 raid into Pakistan that killed Osama bin Laden.

