CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Air Force | September 11, 2021 | 3:40 PM

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NOTE: This is a live blog and will be updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom–scroll down. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates. Navy and Air Force meet for the 54th time, including the 21st time in Annapolis when the two Service Academy rivals square off on Saturday afternoon (3:30 pm) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s game will be televised live on CBS and is presented by Navy Mut.

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Navy vs. Marshall: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Navy Midshipmen will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 4 at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Marshall finished a solid 7-2 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 17-10 defeat to the Buffalo Bulls in the Camellia Bowl. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Navy (3-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Navy football looks forward to hosting Air Force on 20th anniversary of 9/11: ‘There’s going to be a lot of emotion’

United States Navy, Air Force Falcons football, September 11 attack, United States Air Force, Ken Niumatalolo, United States of America, Jordan Jackson, Marshall Thundering Herd football. It is being played a month earlier than normal because the service academy showdown was purposefully moved to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Sports

Navy vs. Air Force: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel, time

Air Force and Navy will kick off CBS' coverage of the 2021 college football season when the rivals meet in the first chapter of the battle for the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy on Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The 2021 season marks the 50th year for the Commander-In-Chief's trophy competition -- the annual battle between Army, Navy and Air Force for supremacy among the service academies. All three of this year's games in the round robin will be broadcast on CBS, starting with this Saturday's game and concluding with Army-Navy on Dec. 11.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
College Football News

Air Force vs Navy Prediction, Game Preview

Air Force vs Navy prediction and game preview. Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD. The Navy running game worked against Marshall and it didn’t matter. It didn’t matter in the 49-7 loss because the D couldn’t hold down Grant Wells from bombing away and didn’t hold firm in the red zone when it was getting hit for six touchdown runs.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Annapolis, MD
Football
Annapolis, MD
Sports
State
Texas State
City
Annapolis, MD
City
Arlington, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Naval Academy, MD
Local
Maryland Football
baltimorenews.net

Navy, Air Force take field in tribute to Sept. 11, armed forces

Football won't be the only matter of significance Saturday when the Navy Midshipmen host the Air Force Falcons in Annapolis, Md. The game was rescheduled to fall on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The service academies plan to wear special alternate uniforms as part of a larger tribute to recognize the U.S. armed forces.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Gazette

Air Force controls football opener against Lafayette

Lafayette may have done Air Force a favor by mounting some stiff second-half resistance Saturday. The Falcons still won 35-14, avoiding one of the rash of upsets that plagued their Mountain West brethren on this opening weekend, but they were also forced to keep their starters on the field for all but the final minutes.
LAFAYETTE, CO
CBS Sports

Air Force vs. Navy odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 2 predictions from model on 63-45 roll

The battle for the 2021 Commander-in-Chief's Trophy gets underway Saturday as the Air Force Falcons visit the Navy Midshipmen. The trophy is awarded to the major service academy -- Army, Navy or Air Force -- with the best record against the other two in a given season. If the records are tied, the trophy remains in the previous winner's possession. Air Force opened the year with a 35-14 win over FCS-level Lafayette, while Navy was routed 49-7 by Marshall. The game will take place on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and feature a tribute and alternate uniforms.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WTOP

Navy, Air Force will compete Saturday with their eyes on the future

Military academy football works on multiple levels. The three schools compete annually for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy — Army is the defending champ — on fields ranging from Annapolis, to West Point, to Colorado Springs, in addition to wherever Army-Navy is held (usually Philadelphia, but it’s East Rutherford, New Jersey, this year).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Blog#Navy Football Vs#Service Academy#Navy Mut#Boeing#Marine Corps Air Station#Cbs Sports#Cbs Television Network#Paramount#Cbs Sports Network#The Navy Radio Network#Local News
FOX21News.com

Air Force looking for first win over Navy in Annapolis since 2001

USAFA (KXRM) — Service academy rivalry games always bring a special atmosphere into the stadium in which they’re played. This Saturday’s Air Force-Navy game will do just that when the two teams play at the home of the Midshipmen — Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The 54th football meeting between the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
azpbs.org

Arizona players reflect as Navy, Air Force meet on anniversary of 9/11

WASHINGTON – Saturday’s football game between Air Force and Navy will be the 54th between the two teams – and their first meeting on 9/11, leaving one Arizona-born Navy player with “goosebumps just thinking about it.”. “Gosh, it’s going to be super exciting just to be able to represent the...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
Ottumwa Courier

Air Force tops Navy 23-3 on day of rememberance

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — No matter the result, this was going to be a special day to play football for Air Force or Navy. Brad Roberts ran for two touchdowns and Haaziq Daniels added one, and Air Force held the Midshipmen to one first down before the fourth quarter in a 23-3 victory Saturday. The outcome always matters between these two teams — but this game was significant because the two service academies were playing on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Earns 23-3 Road Win At Navy

Aided by a historic defensive performance and key special teams plays, Air Force football (2-0) overtook Navy (0-2), 23-3, in the opening leg of the 50th Commander-In-Chief's trophy competition Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The game was played on the 20th anniversary of 9/11/2001. The...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Air Force shuts down Navy in 23-3 victory

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Brad Roberts ran for two touchdowns and Haaziq Daniels added one, and Air Force held Navy to one first down before the fourth quarter in a 23-3 victory Saturday. This was the earliest meeting in series history between these teams. It was scheduled for Saturday so...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy