LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Air Force | September 11, 2021 | 3:40 PM

Air Force and Navy will kick off CBS' coverage of the 2021 college football season when the rivals meet in the first chapter of the battle for the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy on Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The 2021 season marks the 50th year for the Commander-In-Chief's trophy competition -- the annual battle between Army, Navy and Air Force for supremacy among the service academies. All three of this year's games in the round robin will be broadcast on CBS, starting with this Saturday's game and concluding with Army-Navy on Dec. 11.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO