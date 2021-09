On Thursday, ArtsQuest announced the return date of one of the Lehigh Valley’s biggest seasonal traditions, so get out your calendars. Christkindlmarkt, entering its 29th year, will set up shop on Bethlehem’s South Side starting on Nov. 19, where it’ll open for all kinds of holiday shopping and fun every weekend from then until Dec. 19, according to a release from ArtsQuest. For the first two weeks, the sprawling holiday market will be open from Friday through Sunday; the last three weeks, it’ll open on Thursday.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO