One of the hardest parts to being a leader is freshness. It’s not a term we typically use when talking about effective leadership, but it’s always there. We tend to focus instead on the many forms it takes, the freshness of ideas, for example. It’s there in other forms too, as in the ability to keep one’s perspective or objectivity fresh. Good strategy, shear tenacity, even market share can add support to a leader’s ability to succeed, but none of those things have lasting impact without freshness.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO