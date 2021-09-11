Shwartzman: F2 title race not over despite making "more mistakes"

Veteran crew chief Mike Wheeler will move off the pit box and now serve as the full-time Director of Competition at the soon-to-be two-car operation. “Mike Wheeler has been a huge part of helping build 23XI Racing,” said 23XI President Steve Lauletta “From day one, Wheels has helped put this team together, with a focus on the competition side. As we move towards 2022, it’s important for us to put the right people in place that help continue the growth of 23XI to the next level. As we finish out the 2021 season, this move allows Wheels to focus on our overall vision for 23XI and allow Bootie (Barker) to help Bubba and the No. 23 team finish strong over the final eight races.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO