Motorsports

Shwartzman: F2 title race not over despite making "more mistakes"

By Megan White
Motorsport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prema pair currently sit first and third in the drivers standings, with Piastri leading by six points from second-placed UNI-Virtuosi driver Guanyu Zhou. Ferrari Driver Academy member Shwartzman, the highest-placed returning driver from last year and Piastri's predecessor as the F3 champion from 2019, explained following his third-place finish in the second sprint race at Monza that “some of the things [Piastri is] doing just better”.

