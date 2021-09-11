CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US priorities making Lilibet’s christening in the UK ‘unlikely’

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dva1_0btDjWDD00
newidea

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s work commitments and lifestyle in the US are reportedly making a number of experts doubt the possibility they’ll ever be able to hold Lilibet’s christening in the UK.

This claim has been made by experts who doubt the probability after The Mirror brought forward the couple’s intentions to the public.

Read Also; Queen ‘concerned’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s continued ‘breach of privacy’

The first expert to voice their thoughts included Sunday Timesroyal correspondent Roya Nikkhah who was quoted saying, "I think given Harry and Meghan decided that they want their life to be in America and Lilibet was born in America - I'm not sure she will be baptized quite yet, she's very little."

Even commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express, “Harry and Meghan’s relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released.”

Read Also; Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘highly saturated’: report

“The Sussexes were emphatic that they intended to do things their own way and so it has proved. It must be likely that she will be christened in California though there are rumors of a possible christening at Windsor.”

Comments / 29

PGTBeauragard
5d ago

Find a church in your neighborhood. If you're not attending church, big red flag. Join a church and christian your daughter there. You are no longer royal, all bets off.

Reply
39
Happy cat
4d ago

Hey here's a thought Meghan since you cry you're black and a victim of racism......show your support by having your daughters christening at beautiful, black Baptist church.🤣

Reply(3)
36
RDH ROH
4d ago

That kid is irrelevant. She's just any other baby at this point, due to the bad choices her parents have made.

Reply
27
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Caught Calling Prince William Jealous

British royal family news shows that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has always been shallow as a bird bath as a clip from 2013 reveals. Some brainiac thought it a good idea to put the clip on TikTok and it shows what Harry really thinks of his regal brother, what the spare thinks of the heir.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
wfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Meghan Markle, Harvey Weinstein, Tori Spelling and More!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY APPROACH QUEEN: Coming off several months of publicly slamming the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asking the Queen for a private meeting. A source told the Sun that they want the Queen to arrange a meeting and christening for their infant daughter: “Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year.”
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

The One Thing William & Kate's Kids Never Do at School, Insiders Say

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, recently returned to Thomas's Battersea Prep School in London after months of remote learning during COVID-related lockdowns. Meanwhile, the couple's youngest child, three-year-old Prince Louis, started at Willcocks Nursery School, a short distance from Kensington Palace, earlier this year. Finally, the Cambridge kids are able to resume a normal routine back at school with their friends and teachers, though "normal" may seem hard to come by when you're a royal.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Christening#British Royal Family#Mirror#Sunday Times#Express
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Face Lawsuit If They Reveal Racist Royal's Identity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's March interview with Oprah Winfrey led to a number of massive bombshells that followed the British royals for months, but perhaps none was more shocking than the accusation that a member of the royal family had "concerns and conversations" about the skin tone of their first child, son Archie. The allegation immediately led to speculation about the unnamed royal's identity, and while recent reports have suggested the couple was on the brink of dropping names during the interview, doing so could possibly land them in some major legal trouble.
CELEBRITIES
Gossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
nickiswift.com

A Royal Expert Explains Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Trapped

Prince Harry is a royal who has spent most of his life trying to evade the press, but at the same time, knows it's a push-and-pull relationship that he can't escape. And it's been like this for most of his adult life. During an interview for his 21st birthday, Harry admitted that press reports upset him, but he still reads them anyway. "I have to read them just for peace of mind, just to know what they've written," he said. "I don't think it's really a case of dealing with it. I don't know if you can deal with it, you just get on with it."
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This One Royal Will "Never Forgive" Harry and Meghan, Say Insiders

It's no surprise that Prince Charles and Prince William have reportedly been angry and upset by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's comments and shocking allegations about the Royal Family since moving to California. Their bombshell CBS special with Oprah Winfrey back in March proved to be just the beginning of a steady stream of stunning revelations with more interviews (including the debut of Harry's The Me You Can't See Apple TV+ docuseries with Winfrey) and major announcements (like Harry publishing a memoir next year) that have pushed the House of Windsor to the brink, sources say.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy