Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US priorities making Lilibet’s christening in the UK ‘unlikely’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s work commitments and lifestyle in the US are reportedly making a number of experts doubt the possibility they’ll ever be able to hold Lilibet’s christening in the UK.

This claim has been made by experts who doubt the probability after The Mirror brought forward the couple’s intentions to the public.

The first expert to voice their thoughts included Sunday Times' royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah who was quoted saying, "I think given Harry and Meghan decided that they want their life to be in America and Lilibet was born in America - I'm not sure she will be baptized quite yet, she's very little."

Even commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express, “Harry and Meghan’s relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released.”

“The Sussexes were emphatic that they intended to do things their own way and so it has proved. It must be likely that she will be christened in California though there are rumors of a possible christening at Windsor.”