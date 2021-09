The family of Henry Rivera, a man who was shot and killed by Phoenix police as he fled from them, unarmed, in 2019, is now suing the city of Phoenix. The lawsuit was filed last week in Maricopa County Superior Court on behalf of four of Rivera's children. It names the two officers who shot Rivera and the city of Phoenix as defendants, alleging wrongful death.

