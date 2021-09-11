CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JT Daniels Listed as Starter on Depth Chart

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
 6 days ago
Just hours before Georgia takes on the UAB Blazers in their home opener for the 2021 season, there's still no definitive answer as to who is going to start at quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs.

JT Daniels has been listed as the starter on the depth chart released by head coach Kirby Smart and his staff. With Stetson Bennett or Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff as the backups.

Though, history shows us, Kirby Smart is known to play a few games with his depth chart.

Wednesday we broke the news here on Dawgs Daily that JT Daniels has been struggling with an oblique injury and his status for Saturday was questionable. This news came just a day after head coach Kirby Smart told reporters that Carson Beck was this football team's No. 2 quarterback. He earned the role throughout the offseason and had been named JT Daniels's backup for the 2021 season.

We on Dawgs Daily were told by multiple sources that Carson Beck took the majority of the first-team reps throughout the week leading up to the matchup with the Blazers, leading us to believe and report that it was going to be Beck that was going to get the nod in this football game.

Then reports began to surface that not only was JT Daniels pushing to play in this football game but that it was actually Stetson Bennett that was going to get the start on Saturday afternoon.

Kirby Smart has stated all offseason that Stetson Bennett hasn't needed a lot of reps in practice. He's said that they as a staff know what they have in Stetson Benett, that he's a known asset in terms of his ability to run the offense.

In typical Kirby Smart fashion, he holds all of the cards, and his decision, mere hours before game time, is completely unknown. We will all find out together just before game time.

DawgsDaily

