Tesla is well-known for coming up with some incredibly creative ideas. However, these ideas sometimes don’t come to fruition, as Musk has found out recently with the full self-driving feature. Sometimes Tesla reaches for the stars, literally in the case of SpaceX and the contract to provide lunar landers to NASA, but forgets about smaller, less flashy, but critical, details. That brings us to security measures for the underground tunnel transit systems that The Boring Company (TBC) has been working on. Security is important in preventing rogue cars from driving into TBC tunnels, such as the Las Vegas Loop.

TRAFFIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO