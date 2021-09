MONZA, Italy (AP) — Valtteri Bottas has continued a fantastic weekend as he won the sprint at the Italian Grand Prix on a miserable afternoon for Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. Bottas finished the 18-lap dash 2.325 seconds ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen but will start at the back of the grid on Sunday as he is going to take a new power unit and will receive a penalty for doing so. Verstappen has pole position and Daniel Ricciardo will also start from the front row. The McLaren driver finished 14.534 behind Bottas. Hamilton finished in fifth. Verstappen also extended his lead in the championship to five points.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO