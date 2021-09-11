CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier dominate Hornets' open run

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VsG7_0btDi5oi00
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets are getting a head start on building team chemistry prior to training camp.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier set up a trip to Miami for the entire team to bond and workout together as the season quickly approaches.

In a video posted by Anthony Wells II, who trains Terry Rozier, you’ll see Rozier and LaMelo Ball dominating a Hornets open run, which included several impressive dunks by Ball.

Watch the video below via Wells’ Instagram account.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

