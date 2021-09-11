WATCH: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier dominate Hornets' open run

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets are getting a head start on building team chemistry prior to training camp.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier set up a trip to Miami for the entire team to bond and workout together as the season quickly approaches.

In a video posted by Anthony Wells II, who trains Terry Rozier, you’ll see Rozier and LaMelo Ball dominating a Hornets open run, which included several impressive dunks by Ball.

Watch the video below via Wells’ Instagram account.