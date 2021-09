Throughout the past five years, I’ve found myself thinking a lot about the often-paraphrased (and incorrectly attributed) adage, “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” To me, it goes a long way toward explaining how former President Donald Trump successfully hijacked the Republican Party. There simply weren’t enough Dan Quayles (yes, you read that right) around and all too many Mike Pences.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO