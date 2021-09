Frank is one of the AEON members who’ll never move away from his cozy spot in Fristad Rock. He’s got a bar there, and he’s only available during the morning. Oh, and believe it or not, you’ll probably only fight him once. The rest of the quest steps that lead to his final demise won’t even have further interactions. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you defeat Frank as part of the “Ballad of Ramblin’ Frank” quest.

