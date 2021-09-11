CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Springs, CA

Weirdest LPGA major ever? One year later, we look at an ANA Inspiration held in the thick of COVID.

By Larry Bohannan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r83nW_0btDhw2P00
(Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun)

PALM SPRINGS, California — It still seems strange, even eerie, that one year ago this weekend the Coachella Valley hosted perhaps the strangest major championship the LPGA has ever seen.

The 2020 ANA Inspiration, postponed from April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was finally played this weekend one year ago. While the event crowned a champion in Mirim Lee in a playoff with Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, so much about the tournament was reflected by what the country was going through with the pandemic at that moment.

The tournament had no ticketed fans, and those who live on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage were supposed to only watch from their backyard or common acres of the course. There were naturally a few breaches of those restrictions, but not many.

Oh, and there were those temperatures pushing 110 degrees, caddies riding in a golf cart (only a few, admittedly) and a nearby wildfire that blanketed the desert skies with smoke. On a few days, particularly one day just before the tournament, the smoke was so thick it actually kept the temperature down like a thick cloud cover and the smoke obscured the nearby San Jacinto Mountains entirely.

Just getting onto the course required a negative COVID-19 test and daily health screens, something that we almost take for granted today. In September 2020, all of that still seemed new and in some ways frightening. Masks and colored wrist bands were required. Access to the players was limited for the media, and protocols for getting into and out of the clubhouse at Mission Hills seemed to change every day.

It wasn’t much fun for anyone from players to volunteers, the LPGA staff or the homeowners.

A year later, things certainly seem to be much better, both for professional golf tournaments and for the Coachella Valley. But nothing is quite the same as it was in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DeeZJ_0btDhw2P00

Edging back to normal for sports

Consider that the ANA Inspiration last April was still played without fans because of county regulations. But the tournament felt much better than it had in 2020, with access to players much easier and with fewer regulations. There were still COVID-19 tests and daily health screenings, though.

If the tournament was played today at Mission Hills, protocols might allow for fans, but only those who had been vaccinated or could provide a recent negative test result. While the tournament was played and a solid champion was crowned in 2020, the 2021 duel between champion Patty Tavatanakit and runner-up Lydia Ko somehow felt much more like an LPGA major event.

We’ve seen fans return to tournaments, most recently the Solheim Cup last weekend in Ohio. We’ve heard of very few players who had to withdraw from tournaments because of positive tests, so fans and players are starting to go about their business again. But the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t want to go away, with the delta variant keeping everyone on edge.

That isn’t stopping – for the moment – fans attending high school football games or plans for fans to attend the rescheduled BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in October in Indian Wells. Yes, those tennis fans will need to show proof of vaccination, but remember a year ago at the ANA Inspiration there was no vaccine.

The LPGA and the organizers of the tournament from IMG did everything they could to make the ANA Inspiration run smoothly one year ago, and they succeeded given the limitations of the pandemic. In a sense, it was a small miracle that the tournament was held, and most people will never know the behind-the-scenes work that had to be done to play an LPGA event in the desert in 2020.

The sports world and the desert are both in much better places a year after the pandemic ANA Inspiration. With the BNP Paribas Open less than a month away, and with The American Express tournament on the PGA Tour just four months away in La Quinta, everyone has to hope that the current surge eases and fans can go out and support their favorite players in events that are important to the desert.

The desert has seen two ANA Inspirations played without galleries, one American Express played without a gallery and two postponements of the BNP Paribas Open. A return to normal means getting those events played on time with fans in the seats and along the fairways.

Larry Bohannan is The Desert Sun golf writer, part of the USA Today Network. Follow him on Facebook or on Twitter at @larry_Bohannan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has A Bold Message For Tiger Woods

Brooks Koepka has never shied away from making a controversial comment and that’s what fans love about him. The star golfer knows he’s one of the best on the planet at his respective sport and he’s not afraid to say so. In fact, he did it yet again this week in a recent interview with Golf Digest.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy crashes Steve Stricker's Team USA Ryder Cup dinner

ATLANTA – U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker made the rounds on Wednesday at the Tour Championship talking with potential picks and meeting with the six players who had already qualified for his team. Stricker hosted a team dinner on Wednesday and according to the players who attended – Bryson...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf Fans React To Brooks Koepka’s Outfit Today

Brooks Koepka donned a Tiger Woods-like outfit at the TOUR Championship on Thursday. Some golf fans loved it. Others hated it. Koepka, 27, rocked a black short-sleeved turtleneck with a white Nike hat on Thursday. Though it wasn’t Woods’ legendary look of a red Nike turtleneck, it was similar. Take...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka DIDN'T HANDLE Phil Mickelson body language when battling for USPGA

Brooks Koepka said that he couldn't handle Phil Mickelson's body language when they battled it out for the PGA Championship back in May. Mickelson overcame Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to win his sixth major championship and to become golf's oldest ever major champion at the age of 50. Speaking to...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission Hills, CA
City
La Quinta, CA
Rancho Mirage, CA
Sports
Palm Springs, CA
Sports
Rancho Mirage, CA
Coronavirus
State
California State
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
State
Ohio State
Palm Springs, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Brooks Koepka’s negative Ryder Cup perspective is disgusting

Brooks Koepka qualified for the 2021 Ryder Cup team and earned his right to be there, but after reading his interview with Golf Digest, he isn’t worthy of a spot on Team USA. Golf Digest put the four-time major champion on the cover of their latest edition, and the story...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Billy Horschel: "I'm speechless, it's very rare"

A first-class all-around performance from tee to green helped Billy Horschel make history with his first Rolex Series title at the 2021 BMW PGA Championship. “Man, I'm speechless, which is very, very rare. As I've said two years ago and as I said this week the crowds are absolutely unbelievable...
GOLF
calgolfnews.com

PGA Tour Picks: Fortinet Championship

After an off-season of less than two weeks, the PGA Tour returns on Thursday with something called the Fortinet Championship. Actually, it’s the old Safeway Open on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, with Stewart Cink (pictured) back to defend the title he won last year against a field that includes top-ranked Jon Rahm of Spain.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Remembering the American super fan who 'took down' Team Europe

He answers “David Johnson, State Farm,” because that is his name and that is his employer, but that is not who he is, at least to the world, for superheroes are known by their aliases and remembered for their valor. On an autumn morning in Minnesota five years ago, to an American gallery looking for a sign of hope against their oppressors, Johnson transformed from insurance agent into Superman—or should we say “super fan”—by scoring the first unofficial point of the 2016 Ryder Cup.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#One Year Later#Ana Inspiration#Covid#Solheim Cup#Mirage#Indian#Img#American Express#The Pga Tour#Ana Inspirations#The Bnp Paribas Open#The Usa Today Network
explorebigsky.com

Local golfer logs her best season ever on LPGA qualifying tour

BIG SKY – Local pro golfer Dorsey Addicks is having her best season ever with a recent 14th place finish at the Four Winds Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, earning her a current standing of 85 on the official Symetra Tour Money List. Addicks, 26, is both training hard and...
BIG SKY, MT
Sports Illustrated

Will Zalatoris Voted PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

Will Zalatoris finally has a PGA Tour card, and one of the perks is being able to set a schedule without knowing for certain when he will get a sponsor exemption. Unlike other players who have a card for the first time, that schedule already includes the Masters. Zalatoris is...
GOLF
jack1065.com

Golf-DeChambeau ‘wrecked’ his hands from long drive contest training

(Reuters) – Bryson DeChambeau said he has “wrecked” his hands by training for long-drive contests, as the American ramps up his preparation for next week’s Ryder Cup. The world number seven will make his second appearance at the Ryder Cup, a biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, which will be held at Whistling Straits from Sept. 24-26.
GOLF
The Independent

Brooks Koepka should withdraw from Ryder Cup if he does not love it, says Paul Azinger

Team USA’s former Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger has said that Brooks Koepka should withdraw from the competition if he is not committed to the cause.The tournament, which sees the Americans take on Team Europe, begins next week, and former world No1 Koepka is among those to have been selected for Team USA by this year’s captain, Steve Stricker.Koepka, a four-time major winner, spoke out this week about the “odd” and “hectic” nature of the Ryder Cup, which the Americans are attempting to win back from Team Europe following defeat in 2018.Azinger, who captained Team USA to a Ryder Cup...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Decatur Daily

Ryder Cup scrutiny usually starts once event ends

Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington have been Ryder Cup captains for nearly three years, long enough to know not every decision they make is going to be popular. Deciding whether they were the right moves won't start until the Ryder Cup is over. Except for an English seed merchant, Samuel...
GOLF
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau’s hands ‘wrecked’ as he prepares for Ryder Cup and World Long Drive Championships

American golfer Bryson DeChambeau says his hands are “wrecked” due to the preparation he is putting in for the Ryder Cup and the World Long Drive Championships.DeChambeau is working to a tight schedule as the Ryder Cup ends on 26 September with the Championships beginning a day after. The 2020 US Open champion says all of his training in build-up to the events have taken their toll.“My hands are wrecked from it. People don’t realize how difficult long drive really is. In golf, it’s the one thing where you can judge your accomplishments by a number,” he told Golf.“Not necessarily...
GOLF
The Independent

Ryder Cup talking points: Any rest for Rory McIlroy and will practice make Team USA perfect?

Europe will attempt to retain the Ryder Cup when they take on the United States at Whistling Straits from 24 to 26 September.Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points ahead of the biennial contest, which was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.Will home advantage prove crucial once more?"I think that 40, 50 years down the road, when the Ryder Cup is still going along, it will probably be best to have a neutral set-up where there is no setting up a golf course." Padraig Harrington wants an end to home advantage— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf)...
GOLF
The Herald

Cantlay wins PGA Tour player of the year award over Rahm

Patrick Cantlay closed out another victory, this time without hitting a shot. Cantlay was voted PGA Tour player of the year by his peers, capturing the Jack Nicklaus Award that could be seen as a referendum on how players value winning the FedEx Cup. His solid year became so much...
GOLF
The Independent

New-look USA aiming to reclaim Ryder Cup against experienced-packed Europe

Youth versus experience. Enthusiasm and a lack of scar tissue from previous defeats against grizzled veterans who have seen it all before.That is one way to view the 43rd Ryder Cup between the United States and Europe at Whistling Straits, a view which has a lot to commend it.For the first time since their comfortable victory at Valhalla in 2008, half of the US team is made up of rookies, albeit rookies with some impressive claims to fame.With the addition of @XSchauffele, @Harris_English, @DanielBerger59, Scottie Scheffler to qualifiers @collin_morikawa & @patrick_cantlay, a full HALF of Capt. Stricker's 🇺🇸 team will...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy